Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys Shares of 10,400 Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Lands’ End by 119,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LE opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

