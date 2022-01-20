Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

