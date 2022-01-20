6,300 Shares in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 85,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

