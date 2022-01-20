400 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after buying an additional 68,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $13,831,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth $9,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $242.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $416.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

DDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

