Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.32% of nLIGHT worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 174.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 17.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 157,085 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in nLIGHT by 9.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 150.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $20.12 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.69 million, a P/E ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 2.32.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

