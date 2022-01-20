Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,195 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Paylocity by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $194.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.34 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

