Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pentair were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,383,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,689,000 after purchasing an additional 534,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 4,030.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 484,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,603,000 after purchasing an additional 473,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.74. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

