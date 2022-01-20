Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Julie C. Tutkovics Sells 3,084 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HBAN opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.