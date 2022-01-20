Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Robert Gayton Sells 50,000 Shares

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$441,986.56.

Robert Gayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Gayton sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$162,000.00.

Amerigo Resources stock opened at C$1.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$296.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$1.72.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.61 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

