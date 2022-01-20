Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Adam David Sachs Sells 7,743 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RBOT opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,472,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000.

RBOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

