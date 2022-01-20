Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after purchasing an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $299.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.43. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 321.78 and a beta of 0.34. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

