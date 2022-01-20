Swiss National Bank Purchases 500 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of WesBanco worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 21.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 205.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.