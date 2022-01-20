Swiss National Bank Purchases 200 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Kadant worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Kadant by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kadant by 0.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

KAI opened at $205.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.13. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.55 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

