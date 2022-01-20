Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Momentive Global worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Momentive Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $178,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $89,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,451 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNTV opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

