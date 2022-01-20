Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Hold

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 4,407.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

