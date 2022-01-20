Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Plexus worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Plexus by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after acquiring an additional 448,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Plexus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Plexus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 756,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $82.01 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.46 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.24. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

