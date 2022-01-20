Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,500 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of R1 RCM worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

