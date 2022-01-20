Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $67.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

