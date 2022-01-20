Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 164.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $306.11 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.48 and a 200-day moving average of $325.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.29.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

