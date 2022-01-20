Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of AFRM opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average of $103.69. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Affirm by 91,390.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 3,631.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.