Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Barrett Business Services worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 30,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBSI opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

