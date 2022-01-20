Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11,909.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,968,000 after acquiring an additional 449,059 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $30,627,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 270.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 280,564 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.85. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

