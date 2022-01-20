The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 569.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after acquiring an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.47. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

