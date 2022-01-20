PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,187 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $46.16 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91.

