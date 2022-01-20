Barclays PLC Acquires 99,142 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,142 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Old Republic International worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1,236.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Old Republic International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 308,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 639,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

