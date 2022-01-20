CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $539,000 Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

NDSN stock opened at $236.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.