Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $116.25

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.25 and last traded at $117.22, with a volume of 10678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

