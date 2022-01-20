Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 365.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GH. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.