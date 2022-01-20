National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.50

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EYE. Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.31.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 20.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 743,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 119.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after purchasing an additional 676,666 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 29.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after purchasing an additional 330,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $9,890,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

