Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $132.50

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $132.50 and last traded at $136.44, with a volume of 2269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.28.

Get Wix.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.52.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 37.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after acquiring an additional 102,197 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 67.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 139.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.