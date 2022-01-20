Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.00% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.28%.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

