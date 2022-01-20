Short Interest in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Grows By 33.9%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 85,698 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,964,000 after acquiring an additional 204,208 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

