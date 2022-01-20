Peter Marrone Sells 100,000 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64.

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$6.70.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.2204223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YRI shares. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.70.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.