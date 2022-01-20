Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.33

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.33 and last traded at $65.36, with a volume of 2396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.429 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

