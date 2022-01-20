PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.19

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 9063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.
A number of research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,278,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,335,000 after purchasing an additional 210,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
