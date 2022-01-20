PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.19

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 9063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 14.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,278,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,335,000 after purchasing an additional 210,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

