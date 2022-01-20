Analysts Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Announce $2.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $7.60. AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,855 in the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 116,405 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 111,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.