Analysts Expect Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Veris Residential also posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veris Residential.

NYSE VRE opened at $17.94 on Monday. Veris Residential has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

