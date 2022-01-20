SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given New $155.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.50.

SAP opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.03. SAP has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The firm has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,555,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SAP by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

