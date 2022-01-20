HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Truist Financial

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.37. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $669.19 million, a PE ratio of 105.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

