Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $753,600.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $829,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.