Berenberg Bank Increases Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($49.12) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Whitbread from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitbread has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,000.00.

WTBDY opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

