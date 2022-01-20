Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $165.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.67.

NYSE BMO opened at $117.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $120.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after buying an additional 2,265,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth approximately $75,641,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

