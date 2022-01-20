Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OESX. B. Riley cut Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of OESX stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $102.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 335.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 130.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 291,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 165,020 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 45.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 680,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.