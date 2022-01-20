Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Cannae worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 50.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 783,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Cannae by 81.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,021,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 457,690 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cannae by 127.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 533,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 299,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cannae by 227.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cannae during the second quarter worth $4,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Cannae stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

