Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Zogenix worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after buying an additional 755,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after purchasing an additional 338,687 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. JMP Securities cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.