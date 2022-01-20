Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 947.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

