Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,567 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,753,000 after purchasing an additional 59,488 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBH opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

