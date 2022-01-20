Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:YAMCY opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. Yamaha has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $69.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

