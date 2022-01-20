Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $69.00.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.93.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.