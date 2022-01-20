Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCTBF. SEB Equities raised shares of Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

Securitas stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Securitas has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

